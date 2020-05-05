Guilty plea in Vermilion Township house explosion

ERIE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The 57-year-old man who crashed his car into a Vermilion Township home’s main gas line, causing an explosion that leveled the structure, pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Ken Karnow crashed his vehicle into a house in the 1500 block of Darrow Road around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2019.
Karnow fled the scene after the crash and was arrested hours later sleeping in a nearby vacant home.
The couple that lived in the house, Jen Jackson-Haslage and Trace Haslage, escaped with only their phones and what they were wearing.
Their two dogs got out safely, but were missing for several hours after the explosion.
No sentencing date has been assigned.
