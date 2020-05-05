Gunman captured after taking 2 young children on high-speed chase, Elyria Police report

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Dvon Clark led police on a high-speed chase from Elyria to Cleveland after shots were fired in the area of Melvyn Lane and Allen Street on Tuesday afternoon, and when the pursuit came to an end, two young children were found in the car.
Clark, 19, of Garfield Heights, was charged with felonious assault, discharging a firearm, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, failure to comply and endangering children.
The passenger, Roneisha Banks, was also charged with endangering children.
The victim, who Clark allegedly targeted, fled the scene and has not been identified or found.
The children, ages 1 and 2, are now in the custody of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.
Both Clark and Banks were taken to Lorain County Jail. Clark is being held without bond, and Banks is being held on a $1,000 bond.
