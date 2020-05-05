Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Success for athletes and coaches usually is measured by numbers. AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner says that’s a too-limited way to encapsulate the impact of Don Shula on professional football. Sure, the numbers are astounding. But Shula was much more than the NFL's winningest coach. He was an influential force on the league's powerful competition committee and a stickler for the rules and fair play. He was among the game's most adaptable coaches and one of the first to embrace the significance of special teams. Shula died Monday at age 90.