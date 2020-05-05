Coronavirus death toll up to 1,135 in Ohio; 20,969 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 1,135 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 20,969 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a briefing on Tuesday to discuss the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Acton previously announced that the state’s stay-at-home order has been extended to May 29, with several revisions made to adjust for changes under Gov. DeWine’s reopening strategy.
“It’s no longer a stay-at-home order. It’s a stay safe order,” Gov. DeWine described.
As of May 4, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 2,988 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 897 cases and 97 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 3,956 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, 1,123 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
