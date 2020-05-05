Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-TRAVEL
As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — For much of the last two months, President Donald Trump has rarely left the grounds of the White House as he’s dealt with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and sought to minimize his own exposure to the disease. That changes Tuesday, when Trump is scheduled to travel to Arizona to visit a Honeywell facility manufacturing N95 masks. The president suggests it will mark the return to more regular travel. The trip means a small army of advisers, logistical experts and security staff will also resume regularly hitting the road and taking a measure of risk to assist Trump.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Challenges face Ohio governor as divide grows over reopening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s aggressive steps closing its schools and limiting access to public places has held off a feared wave of COVID-19 cases and won praise for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Now there are widening cracks in his foundation of support and signs that his greatest challenges will comes this month as the state reopens. The sense of solidarity across Ohio that lasted through the initial stages of DeWine’s stay-at-home order appears to be fraying. The governor said Monday that as more people go back to work and into stores, it will be up to individuals to maintain social distancing to protect others.
CATHOLIC SCHOOL-GAY TEACHER
Gay teacher ousted from Catholic school after 23 years
CINCINNATI (AP) — The archbishop of Cincinnati has sent a message to a Catholic high school to further explain the decision to oust a gay English teacher who taught at the school for over 20 years. Alter High School in Kettering reportedly did not renew Jim Zimmerman’s contract after a “concern” was submitted to the office of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr. Teachers at Cincinnati Archdioceses schools sign an annual contract that includes an agreement that prohibits behavior that is “in contradiction to Catholic social doctrine or morals.” Schnurr wrote that these policies are informed by “the enduring teaching of the Catholic church — not by hate, bigotry or homophobia, as some have alleged.”
TEEN FATALLY SHOT
Teen charged with reckless homicide in girl's shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A teenage boy who allegedly fired a shot inside a Columbus home last month that killed a 14-year-old girl has been charged with reckless homicide. City police say the 15-year-old boy also faces a tampering with evidence count stemming from the April 10 shooting. The youth was charged Sunday as a juvenile, and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney. Authorities say the boy was in the home with Ciara Bray, of Columbus, when she was shot. Emergency responders found Bray suffering from a gunshot to her upper body and she was taken to a hospital, where she died two days later.
SOCIAL GATHERING SHOOTING
2 teens wounded as shots ring out at large social gathering
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a large gathering in an Akron parking lot ended when two groups started shooting at each other, leaving two teenage boys wounded. The gunfire erupted around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. It appeared that dozens of people were attending the gathering, including many children, and most of the crowd ran from the scene when the shooting began. When police arrived, they learned that two boys _ ages 16 and 17 _ had been wounded and were driven to a hospital in a private vehicle. The 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen, while the 16-year-old was struck in the back. No other injuries were reported.
AP-US-PEOPLE-TOM-HANKS
Hanks, who survived COVID-19, calls graduates 'the chosen'
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tom Hanks says graduates of an Ohio university that has a film center named for him are “the chosen ones.” The Oscar-winning actor delivered a surprise virtual speech Saturday to performing arts graduates of Wright State University in Dayton. He says they started school “in a world back before the great pandemic of 2020." He told graduates that they “will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that way.” Hanks was among the first Hollywood figures to announce he had COVID-19. He didn't attend Wright State but has connections with teachers and alumni.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Governor: Face covering order 'went too far,' was reversed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that an order for people to wear face coverings while in stores was reversed last week because it “went too far.” DeWine reversed the order Tuesday, adding that face coverings were strongly recommended but would no longer be required. He repeated that sentiment Sunday on ABC’s “This Week." He says people were "not going to accept the government telling them what to do.” The Republican governor said reopening Ohio is a “balancing” act between bringing the economy back while protecting people and added that he will be prepared to take action should the situation worsen again. Ohio state health officials say the number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus has now reached 1,038.
AP WAS THERE-KENT STATE SHOOTING
AP Was There: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State
KENT, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed college students during a war protest at Kent State University on May 4, 1970. Four students were killed, and nine others were injured. Not all of those hurt or killed were involved in the demonstration, which opposed the U.S. bombing of neutral Cambodia during the Vietnam War. The confrontation, sometimes referred to as the May 4 massacre, was a defining moment for a nation sharply divided over the protracted war, in which more than 58,000 Americans died. Kent State’s campus, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland, will be still on the 50th anniversary Monday. Fifty years after the events, the AP is making some of its photos and a version of its text coverage from the time available.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PETITION-SIGNATURES
Virus restrictions stymie signature-gathering campaigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Social distancing rules and bans on mass gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak have made the crucial signature-gathering process of American electoral politics all but impossible. That has stymied a gubernatorial run in Utah, a congressional campaign in Michigan, U.S. Senate contests in Massachusetts and initiatives that were headed to fall ballots in Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, Ohio and Oregon. Campaigns and candidates are seeking relief from governors, state elections officials and sometimes the courts, with mixed results
DISUNITED METHODISTS
With split delayed, United Methodists face a year in limbo
NEW YORK (AP) — Had there been no coronavirus pandemic, delegates from the United Methodist Church would be convening this week for a likely vote on breaking up. A split has seemed inevitable because of differences on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBTQ pastors. But due to the virus outbreak, the church was forced to postpone the potentially momentous conference. That leaves its various factions in limbo for perhaps 16 more months. The deep doctrinal differences seem irreconcilable, but for now there’s agreement that response to the pandemic takes priority. Plans are now being drawn up to hold the conference starting August 31 of next year.