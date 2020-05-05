Ohio nurse home after grueling stretch in New York City working with Covid-19 patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A.J. Gray is a nurse, a volunteer firefighter and paramedic, and a full-time instructor for paramedic students at Lorain County Community College.
As if all that was not enough to keep her busy, when Gray learned there were nurses needed in New York City she signed a contract to work in a temporary hospital in Queens.
Gray ended up working 12 hour days, 7 days a week in Queens, before an hour commute back to her hotel room.
“Got back to the hotel room, it was kind of the same routine, ordered food, showered, eat, then go to sleep and do it all over again the next day,” she said about her New York City schedule.
Gray said her work was grueling, and she acquired a healthy dose of respect for Covid-19, stunned at just how quickly a patient’s health could deteriorate.
“It’s very quick this disease, I’ve not seen something so much like it, definitely different from the flu,” she said.
There were setbacks with sometimes limited equipment and there was often a language barrier that was made more difficult by the isolation patients felt as no visitors were allowed in the temporary hospital.
“You can’t really communicate with them but you’re their only contact,” Gray said, “And they can’t even see your face or your facial expressions, so it is heartbreaking.”
Gray, also, somehow, found the time during her work in New York City to record lectures for her paramedic students at Lorain County Community College, as she had promised her students they would not fall behind in their training.
As the virus leveled off in New York City, Gray was able to come home a bit earlier than she expected.
Although she made the choice to go to New York City, Gray was grateful for the early return home, and is now in quarantine, waiting to be tested, so she can get back to work.
“The quarantine is 14 days, the test is just something I am doing, as my option, I want to make sure I am healthy before I start treating patients again,” she said looking forward to continuing in her role as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic in Medina County.
And now looking back on her time in New York City, she says it was heartbreaking, exhilarating and exhausting all in one experience.
“You learn how to make due with what you’ve got, and you lean on each other, and it was great.,” she said.
Spoken like the true hero many believe she is.
