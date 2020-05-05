Mentor’s Great Lakes Mall to reopen May 12 with new health safety guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Great Lakes Mall will soon be reopening, but visitors will be asked to adhere to several new guidelines.
The Mentor-area mall has been closed since March 23. A reopening date has been set for May 12; the date Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio retailers can begin regular in-store shopping again.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Lakes Mall will be implementing several new guidelines for shoppers, including the recommendation that visitors wear a mask or face covering.
According to the city of Mentor, the mall’s new guidelines include:
- Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people
- Covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended
- Do not gather in groups
- Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies
- Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19
Staff at the mall will be disinfecting surfaces regularly and sanitizer will be available in high-traffic areas.
“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests," said Rob Dascoli, general manager at Great Lakes Mall. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”
While the mall will be open again to the public on May 12, the individual tenants and stores may plan on resuming business at a later date.
The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.
