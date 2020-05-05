19 News receives 15 regional Emmy® Awards nominations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News received 15 regional Emmy® Awards nominations to be awarded by The Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, later this year.
The Lower Great Lakes Chapter covers television stations in the Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown, and Lima markets in Ohio. It also includes Indiana stations in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Ft. Wayne, as well as Erie, Pennsylvania.
19 News is committed to being First. Fair. Everywhere. to bring you the most comprehensive news, weather, sports and entertainment coverage on air, online and through our digital platforms including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
19 News Nominations:
Newscast-Morning-Market 1-50: Cleveland 19 News This Morning: Pepper Pike Explosion WOIO Adam Fullerton, John Bindas, Colin McDermott, Neeha Curtis, Damon Maloney
Continuing Coverage: Did the City of Cleveland violate ethics law in handling of case involving mayor’s grandson? WOIO Hannah Catlett
Serious Feature News - Series: Who Killed Amy? WOIO Nichole Vrsansky Kevin Dorenkott
Crime - News Single Story/Series: To Catch a Killer: Samuel Little WOIO Sara Goldenberg Matt Quinn Christopher Kline
Environment - News Single Story/Series/Feature: Deadly Gas Lurking in Classrooms WOIO Shannon Houser
Health/Science - News Series: Paramedics Sound Alarm on PTSD WOIO Sara Goldenberg Devin Lamb
Societal Concerns - Series: La Sangre Llama-Your Blood leads you home WOIO Jorge Ramos Pantoja Michael Brown Lydia Esparra
Magazine Program - Feature/Segment: Cribbs In The CLE - 12 Days Of Cribbs-Mas WOIO Robert Weske Heather Macks Maria Cribbs Josh Cribbs
Magazine Program - Program/Special: Cribbs In The CLE: Josh and Maria Live WOIO Josh Cribbs Maria Cribbs Heather Macks Robert Weske Nick Lintala Rob Boenau Jodi Sproul Zachariah Durr
Magazine Program - Program/Special: Cribbs In The CLE - Halloween Special WOIO Heather Macks Robert Weske Maria Cribbs Josh Cribbs
Promotion News Promo - Single Spot/Campaign: WOIO CBS 19 - Slo Mo Weather WOIO Rob Boenau Robert Weske Chris Stabile Christopher Kline JoAnn Larsen Julie Sechrist
Promotion News Promo - Image: First Alert for Spring Weather WOIO Christopher Kline
Graphic Arts - News, Animation, Art Design: 19 News Graphics Package WOIO Brian Sinclair Chris Stabile Matt Quinn
Talent - Anchor - Weather: Jason Nicholas - Weather Composite WOIO Jason Nicholas
Talent - Reporter - Live: Damon Maloney Reports LIVE WOIO Damon Maloney
