Northeast Ohio man suspected of murdering pregnant woman tracked down by federal agents in Maryland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Northeast Ohio is now in custody following a manhunt across several states.
The U.S. Marshals Service and Warren police say Kemari James was arrested on Tuesday morning following information that led law enforcement to a home in Baltimore, Md.
According to investigators, the 27-year-old man shot and killed La’Nesha Workman on April 17.
Workman was pregnant at the time of her death, the U.S. Marshals said. She was found dead in her Warren-area home with her other children crying nearby.
“The U.S. Marshals and Warren police officers were deeply impacted from the callous nature of this crime," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. "Although we applaud the capture of this violent fugitive, we join the Workman family in mourning the loss of La’Nesha.”
James was booked into the Baltimore City Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Northeast Ohio to face homicide charges.
