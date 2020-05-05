Northeast Ohio restaurants still celebrating Cinco De Mayo through food specials

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus can’t stop the Cinco De Mayo celebration.
Foodies can still find Cinco De Mayo deals across Northeast Ohio.
People can find exquisite Mexican food from a long list of Ohio restaurants.
Here are some local Cinco De Mayo specials that people around the area may enjoy.
Barrio Tacos - Barrio will begin the launch of their “build your own taco kit.” Each kit feeds four people. Pick-up is only available at Great Northern and Bedford locations.
Blue Habanero – Family taco tray includes 4 tinga chicken, 4 carnitas, 4 Carne Azada, rice, beans, guacamole, and queso for $40. (6416 Detroit ave)
Bomba – Taco Box Specials, choice of 2 meats + an add on margarita jar. Single protein $40, double protein $50. $20 per additional margarita jar, $5 churros, $5 double guacamole. Limited time offer: Chili Spiced Mango Margarita. (19880 Detroit Road, Rocky River)
Brew Garden – Brisket, pork, chicken or fish tacos for $8, nachos $10, house margaritas, $5. (18590 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights)
Camino Taco & Tequila Bar – $5 margaritas all day. Traditional, Strawberry, Peach, or Raspberry. (1300 West 9th Street)
Don Ramon Mexican Grill & Cantina – Margaritas for $5 each. Lime, strawberry, raspberry, and mango. (6278 Pearl Road, Parma Heights)
Luchita’s Mexican Restaurant – $10.50 per person meal includes Tortillas, Ground Beef, Chicken, Rice, Beans, Queso Dip, Chips, Salsa & Toppings (lettuce, tomato, cheese, guac & sour cream). Suavecito Palomas available to-go for $7.50/each. (3456 W 117th St)
Maya – $6.95 Jumbo Margaritas (368 W Bagley Rd, Berea)
Nuevo Acapulco Mexican Restaurant – $5 for a gallon of home-made Margarita Base (non-alcoholic), Regular Traditional Lime margaritas $4, Regular Flavored Margaritas $5, home-made Sangria $5, bottled beer $2.50, corn enchiladas $1.50, side flour enchiladas $2, save $3.45 on Tacos al Carbon Meal. (21750 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park)
Tapatias Taqueria – Burrito tapatio $10.99, queso fundido $6.99, choripollo $11.99, churros $2.99, margaritas are $5.99 for 20 oz, 8.99 for 32 oz, and a pitcher of margaritas for $17.99. (12501 Lorain Ave)
For more information, head over to cleweekend.com.
Enjoy the food while celebrating the Cinco De Mayo with the Cleveland Mexican Cultural Committee.
This year, they will commemorate the Battle of Puebla over the internet.
The Committee expects the digital broadcast to last from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5th via their Facebook page.
