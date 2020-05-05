Northeast Ohio weather: Colder-than-average weather through the weekend, lake effect snow Friday night into Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re still reading this after seeing that headline, I applaud you.
This forecast is not for the faint of heart.
Today, of course, has been another chilly day.
Temperatures will only climb into the low 50s this afternoon.
From personal experience, I can tell you that it doesn’t feel too bad as long as you’re standing in the sunshine.
Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck is crushing cans to demonstrate atmospheric pressure on Tuesday’s 19 First Alert Weather School:
We are still forecasting hit or miss rain showers late this afternoon and into this evening, but the best chances for that are south of Cleveland.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s by morning.
Any showers that develop overnight will come to an end before 9:00 AM tomorrow.
I think we will see a fair amount of sunshine tomorrow afternoon, but it will be chilly again.
Highs will only top out in the low 50s.
New model guidance coming into the 19 First Alert Weather Center does indicate that it will be cold enough for some lake effect snow showers Friday night into Saturday.
The areas most favored for this are in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.
Stay tuned.
