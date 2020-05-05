Northeast Ohio Weather: Only in the 50s today with a small chance of a shower

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have plenty of high level clouds in place this morning. It is chilly and it will remain chilly throughout the day. We are monitoring low pressure this morning over western Kentucky. This system will track into West Virginia this evening. The latest data is telling me there will only be a small chance of a shower today and tonight across most of our region. There is a higher risk of some light rain along and south of the US-30 corridor tonight and early Wednesday morning. A brisk east to north wind will keep afternoon temperatures only around 50 degrees along the lakeshore neighborhoods. I have you in the upper 50s in the Akron-Canton area. Cloud cover tonight will prevent frost formation. Low temperatures dip well in the 40s tonight.