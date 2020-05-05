OBJ says 2020 season going to be best, feels better after off-season surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Odell Beckham Jr.'s first season in Cleveland was a bit underwhelming. Still, the star wide receiver looks to put the injury-plagued season behind him and move on with a bright outlook of the future.
Beckham Jr. is coming back from what he calls one of the worst surgeries he has ever had to endure.
Right now, he’s just trying to hit the reset button.
The receiver said that this upcoming season will be his best one yet and he is “Bigger, stronger, faster."
The hype for the 2019 Cleveland Browns season was at its peak when the team surprisingly traded for the star receiver.
But, it seemed like everything that could go wrong went wrong for the team.
The Browns ended the season with a 6 and 10 record, failing to make the playoffs and ended up firing the General Manager and the first-year head coach.
Beckham Jr. also faced his fair share of controversies last season.
There were rumors that he wanted out of Cleveland, he faced criticism from fans and was fined by the NFL’s front office because of a uniform violation.
He’s also been the subject of numerous trade rumors leading up to the NFL Draft.
Beckham Jr. was battling several injures accumulated throughout the season.
Now, the bonified superstar is coming out about what he is doing to make this upcoming season successful and recover from the multiple injures he received.
Beckham released a video on his YouTube page showing some of his rehab sessions and enjoying life.
During the receiver’s first season in Cleveland, he had 74 catches, 1,035 yards, and four touchdowns.
