Ohio police pull driver from car that was engulfed in flames (video)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The dramatic rescue of a driver from a burning car was captured on an Ohio police officer’s body camera system.
Officers from the Westerville Police Department responded to the car fire in the overnight hours of May 2.
One of the officers grabbed a fire extinguisher to start putting out the flames and could be heard saying someone was still trapped inside the car.
The person was eventually rescued and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
According to the department, the actions of the police officers who responded saved the driver’s life.
“Decisive action by 3rd shift officers and a life saved. Great job by Sgt Dan Betts and his crew!,” Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler wrote on Twitter.
Westerville is a northeastern suburb of Columbus.
