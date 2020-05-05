Owner of Cyclebar in Beachwood is installing new air purification system to keep clients safe after re-opening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gyms in the state have been closed for nearly two months.
The owner of the Cyclebar in Beachwood decided to use this down time to make sure his facility was clean and safe for his clients.
He's cleaning everything from the surfaces they touch to the air they breathe.
“It’s an air filtration system and it’s called the REME Halo, and it’s used by hospitals, laboratories and things of that nature and it basically purifies the air,” said Joe Purton, owner of Cyclebar Beachwood.
Purton says he’s been keeping busy trying to figure out ways to make sure his clients are safe once they come back to work out.
He says when he learned about the REME Halo system, he knew it’d be a game-changer when it comes to sanitizing gyms.
“It’s proven to kill 99.9 % of viruses and bacteria in the air, in addition to that, it sanitizes all of the surfaces that the air has access to,” said Purton.
Purton says only 10 people, instead of the usual 50, will be allowed in every class once the doors to his Cyclebar are back open.
He added making these safety changes were a no brainier for him, but he says he wants to hear more Governor Dewine’s plan to reopen gyms.
"Frustration comes from just not having a date and just not having any guidance on what we need to do,” Purton added.
Governor Mike Dewine has not yet set a date for when gyms can reopen.
Purton says that date is crucial to the future success of his business, in the meantime, he continues to rent out his bikes to make money.
