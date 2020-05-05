Plan hits Ohio governor’s desk on how restaurants should reopen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -- Ohio’s restaurants closed for dine-in on March 15.
Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed a group of about three dozen restaurant owners and operators from around the state to figure out what they’ll look like when they reopen.
The plan deals with how they’ll reopen, not when.
“Oh, yeah, great plan, let’s open up tomorrow. But I don’t see that happening,” joked Greg Levy, the managing partner of RED, The Steakhouse, with locations on East 4th Street and at Pinecrest in Beachwood.
“We did have several phone calls with 40 people, getting them to reach a consensus, it is a lot of work and what we believe is a list of best practices,” he added.
There will be changes when the restaurants do reopen, and the group dealt with customers, employees and spacing in their proposal.
“At the end of the day, it’s stuff that’s not going to be mind blowing," he said. “...Sanitizing, deep cleaning, wiping down surfaces that are commonly used.”
The group was diverse and from all over the state, with fast food, casual dine-in, and upscale restaurants all represented.
Levy thinks they have a good plan.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. “But it is going to be a slow ramp up.”
DeWine said he expects to make an announcement this week on when restaurants will reopen.D
DeWine will not hold a daily press conference on May 6.
The restaurant announcement should come May 7 or 8, when his briefings resume.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.