TransDigm: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $319 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $5.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.10 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.83 per share.
The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.
TransDigm shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 28% in the last 12 months.
