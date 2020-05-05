TravelCenters: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) _ TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $2.23. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.81 per share.
The truck-stop operator posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.
TravelCenters shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 49% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TA