University of Akron to eliminate 6 to 11 colleges, significantly reduce athletic programs

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Akron announced the school would need to eliminate a number of colleges and significantly reduce its athletic programs due to financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The University of Akron’s President, Gary Miller, took to Facebook to publicly announce what the university is working on to reduce budget costs and save the school money during the pandemic.
Miller said that he has called for a significant change to the number of colleges the university has.
Miller stated that the university is going to keep five colleges open to reduce administrative costs.
He went on to say that they are trying to offset a $65 million budget loss and that all university revenue sources were significantly diminished.
The President also has met with the university’s Athletic Director to plan cuts to the school’s athletic programs.
The university expects to have a written plan in place to present to the school’s board of trustees during their meeting in June.
Miller and the university have yet to specify what colleges and athletic programs will be reduced or cut.
