AEP: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $495.2 million.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.
The utility posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period.
AEP expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.
AEP shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 11%. The stock has fallen almost 2% in the last 12 months.
