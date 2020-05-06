Be the Match still building hope, saving lives during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As we all wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, people are finding ways to do their part and help save lives.
An organization called, “Be the Match,” that helped save a Barberton girl in 2018, is drawing a lot of support.
Before turning 2 years old, Autumn Booth spent a lot of time in hospitals. Her life was saved by an Army major who donated bone marrow.
“Without him, she wouldn’t be here. Our life wouldn’t be what it is, so we’re thankful,” said her mother, Brittany Booth.
Autumn’s family was supposed to meet her donor in March, but that didn’t happen because of the pandemic. Still, they are thrilled at the incredible strides “Be the Match” is making.
In March alone, there were 604 transplants, up 21% from last year.
Booth says, “I think that’s awesome. I think this is just kind of bringing awareness to what everyone needs.”
Through the movement #Couch2Cure, people are also making financial donations and swabbing their cheeks to see if they’re a match.
“People now they don’t feel like they have a lot of things they can do and a lot of ways to be helpful and this is just a simple, easy way for someone to feel like they’re giving back and helping,” said Booth.
Couch2Cure hopes to raise $1.5 million dollars and add 50,000 new donors to the Be The Match Registry.
For more information, go to http://BeTheMatch.org/Couch2Cure
