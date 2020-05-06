Calls grow louder for mass testing at all Ohio prisons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The coronavirus is raging through Ohio’s prisons, infecting inmates and employees at alarming rates. The situation is so dire, one state union official is pushing for changes to protect the staff, inmates and the public.
Chris Mabe is not only the President of the Ohio Civil Servant Employees Association; he is also married to a current corrections officer.
His wife works at the Lorain Correctional Institution and tested positive for COVID-19. Now, several members of his family have fallen ill. “It’s draining, absolutely draining,” said Mabe. “In my house, we are slowly recovering.”
As of May 5, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported on its website it has tested 6,888 individuals, of which 4,302 have tested positive.
Thirty-eight inmates and two staff members have died from COVID-19. Mabe believes the lack of communication and inadequate equipment and planning contributed to the outbreak.
He is afraid if more isn’t done, it will hinder efforts to stop the spread.
He is calling for mass testing at all of the facilities. To date, mass testing has only been conducted at three facilities. “I think the department is afraid to test everyone for fear of what the numbers will reveal.”
Leaders touted the department’s preparedness plan in a news conference, which was said to include tabletop exercises, limited interaction and inmates making personal protection equipment for the staff and inmates.
Mabe claims the PPE was substandard and the union was not and has not been involved in the preparedness plan.
19 News requested a copy of the preparedness plan and a list of the participants. Like the union, we too are waiting.
