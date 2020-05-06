CBIZ: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.8 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.
The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $277.5 million in the period.
CBIZ shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBZ