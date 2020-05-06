Cleveland Mayor Jackson releases ‘Restart CLE’ plan; coronavirus telephone town hall planned for Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will detail the “Restart CLE” plan during a virtual town hall discussion.
Mayor Jackson said, during the event, he will discuss the next steps to right the city’s economy as a result of the economic and health crisis.
The telephone town hall meeting with the latest updates from the city of Cleveland’s response to COVID-19 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Cleveland residents interested in participating are asked to register online. Registrants will then receive a phone call at 5:40 p.m. on May 7 for an automatic connection to the town hall event.
