Dunkin’ giving out free coffee, donuts to healthcare professionals for National Nurses Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dunkin’ is kicking off Nurses Week by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a donut to all nurses and healthcare professionals at participating locations on Wednesday, May 6.
Dunkin’ said all you need to do to receive this free treat is:
- Say you’re a nurse or healthcare worker there for their National Nurses Day offer
- Order your favorite medium hot or iced coffee and donut
- “Go on and crush your day!”
No ID is required to receive this special offer while supplies last.
Each nurse or healthcare professional is limited to one free coffee and one free donut.
The offer excludes Dunkin’ Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, and is not valid on mobile orders.
