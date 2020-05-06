Early morning car crash claims man’s life in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed a car crash in Cleveland claimed a man’s life around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
The man was about 50-years-old, according to EMS.
According to EMS, the crash happened at the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Woodhill Road.
Cleveland EMS said a 19-year-old woman who was also involved in the crash was taken to University Hospitals with minor injuries.
No one else was injured in the crash, according to EMS.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
