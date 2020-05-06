Experts: ‘Murder Hornets’ not expected to reach Ohio this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The “murder hornet” is an angry-looking bug that has been making quite a buzz after it was spotted in the United States.
However, the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Plant Health experts said the Asian Giant Hornet (which is the murder hornet’s other name) “hasn’t been spotted in Ohio (or anywhere near us) and it’s highly unlikely it will show up here.”
But, ODA said there is a similar-looking bug that you can spot around the Buckeye State called the Cicada Killer Wasp.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture said they’ve created a webpage all about the Asian Giant Hornet where you can learn all about it, compare it to other bugs in your backyard, and submit photos if you believe you spotted one near you.
