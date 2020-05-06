Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — When David Baker heard about Project Isaiah and its goal of feeding families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, there was no question what the Pro Football Hall of Fame president would do. Immediately, he hooked up with the initiative. Some hall inductees got involved, led by wide receiver Cris Carter, who grew often going hungry in Dayton, Ohio, with six siblings and one parent. Launched in April, Project Isaiah has provided more than 1 million boxed meals to families in 11 cities.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have made room for new backup quarterback Andy Dalton by waiving the player who sat behind Dak Prescott for most of the past three seasons. Cooper Rush saw mop-up duty in five games. Prescott hasn't missed a game in his four seasons. Dalton is guaranteed at least $3 million in his one-year contract. The investment in the former Cincinnati starter is the biggest in a backup quarterback for Dallas since Kyle Orton in 2012-13. The Bengals released Dalton after drafting Joe Burrow first overall.