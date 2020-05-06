19 Investigates: COVID-19 testing availability in nursing homes not always equal

"Testing 100% of our residents resulted in a larger number of positive cases than other facilities reported, as testing elsewhere was more limited. Although our total number of cases resulted in media attention, it provided our nursing staff, doctors and the hospitals with the data needed to properly isolate and begin more focused treatment of the virus. The number of residents without symptoms can mask the need for these extra measures. To this point, 60% of our positive cases did not show symptoms that would meet the "normal" testing criteria. These people would not have received treatment until they were much sicker."