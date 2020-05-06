Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kidnapping charges have been filed against an Alabama girl's mother and three other women who are accused of trying to take the child to Ohio. AL.com reports 22-year-old Jasmine Crutchfield and the three others will be transported from a Kentucky jail to face charges in Alabama. Authorities say 6-year-old Miy'Angel Crutchfield was abducted from Alabama on Saturday morning before being found with the group in Kentucky. Officials say the suspects live in Ohio and were headed to Cincinnati. The Bibb County district attorney says Jasmine Crutchfield doesn't have custody and had been ordered not to have contact with the girl.