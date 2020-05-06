Mentor Farmers Market set to open as scheduled on June 26 amid coronavirus crisis

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Although many traditional summer events in Northeast Ohio have been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, Mentor residents can still look forward to getting their farm-fresh produce and other fare from over 30 vendors at the Mentor Farmers Market.
The City of Mentor confirmed the Mentor Farmers Market will open as scheduled on June 26 and continue every Friday until September 25.
Like previous years, the farmers market will be held from 2-6 p.m. and Eleanor B. Garfield Park on 7967 Mentor Ave.
The amended stay-at-home order identified farmers markets, as well as farm and produce stands, as essential businesses that may open with the required safety and social distancing guidelines in place.
To ensure the safety of shoppers, vendors, and city staff, the farmers market will implement the following modifications:
- Designated six-foot distances between people
- Vendor stands spaced 6 feet apart
- Hand sanitizer stations
- Separate operating hours for seniors and at-risk individuals
- Requirement for vendors, city staff and volunteers to wear cloth face coverings as recommended by CDC guidelines
- Only whole, uncut produce, and pre-packaged items will be sold. No sampling of any food will be permitted
Additionally, the first hour of the market (2-3 p.m.) will be reserved for only senior citizens and at-risk individuals to shop.
The CIty of Mentor asks all other shoppers to please arrive after 3 p.m. to help protect the most vulnerable citizens.
“We are happy to be able to support our local farmers and to offer this service to Mentor residents,” says Kenn Kaminski, Director of Mentor Parks and Recreation, “The Mentor Farmers Market offers an opportunity for residents to purchase fresh-picked fruits and vegetables along with farm related items like honey, baked goods, flowers, and teas.”
