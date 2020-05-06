Myers: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $16.7 million.
The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 22 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.
The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $122.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.7 million.
Myers shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.
