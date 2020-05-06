2nd Summit County woman pleads guilty in dog attack on grocery store worker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2nd woman accused of using her dogs to attack a grocery store worker pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Linda Snow, 65, of Norton, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
Her daughter, Jennifer Clark, pleaded guilty in January to robbery and endangering children.
Snow and Clark were arrested after the attack on Aug. 16, 2019 at the Acme on East Avenue in Akron.
According to Akron police, a store worker tried to prevent Snow and Clark from shoplifting.
When the women got to the parking lot, Snow opened their car door, releasing three pit bull-mix dogs.
Two of the dogs bit the grocery store employee in the groin, causing serious injuries.
Snow, Clark, Clark’s 11-year-old son and the dogs then drove off.
Clark will be sentenced on May 27 and Snow will be sentenced on July 9.
