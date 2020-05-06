Northeast Ohio Weather: Another chilly day ahead, frost possible overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is moving away from us this morning.
As it departs, skies will clear and temperatures will warm into the 50s.
Typical highs for this time of the year are in the mid and upper 60s.
Learn about Morse code on Wednesday’s 19 First Alert Weather School:
It will be quite breezy again this afternoon with up to 30 mph wind gusts, especially along the lakeshore.
With clear skies and relaxing winds in the forecast tonight, temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s.
Frost is possible overnight and into tomorrow morning.
Please take measures to protect your tender vegetation.
