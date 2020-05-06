Northeast Ohio Weather: Frost Advisory overnight, cold air hangs around through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure has departed, and the sunshine has returned to northern Ohio.
If you’re home with your children and looking for something fascinating and educational, you can learn about Morse code on Wednesday’s 19 First Alert Weather School with Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck:
Back to the forecast now, with clear skies and relaxing winds in the forecast tonight, temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s overnight.
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for communities south of Cuyahoga County.
Please take measures to protect your tender vegetation.
These Spring frosts that tend to occur in early May are why we encourage people to hold off on planting and gardening until the middle of the month.
Tonight will not be the only night that we see frost.
We have several mornings over the course of the next week where temperatures will fall into the 30s.
Speaking of the cold, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the end of the week forecast.
I’ll just leave this tweet right here.
