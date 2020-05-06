Northeast Ohio Weather: Only in the 50s again today; Frost potential tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is exiting stage east this morning. The unusual May chill continues. A north wind will be with us today. It will turn quite breezy again this afternoon with up to 30 mph wind gusts along the lakeshore. Cloud cover this morning will give way to increasing afternoon sunshine. High temperatures today will only be in the 50s. A clear sky is in the forecast tonight. I expect areas of frost overnight and early tomorrow morning, especially in the sheltered spots. Low temperatures tonight will be well in the 30s.