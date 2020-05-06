Oberlin-based company donates 400 orchids to nurses at UH Parma Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Oberlin-based company, Just Add Ice, donated $1 million worth of orchids to frontline workers in cities nationwide, including some right here in Northeast Ohio.
400 orchids were delivered to the nurses at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
“It’s a really nice recognition for our nurses who work hard everyday,” said Kathy Holley, RN, UH Parma Medical Center.
Just Add Ice’s CEO said the plants are just as a simple why to say thank you and it’s also national nurses week.
“We come to work to do what we love and that’s take care of patients... we take of our Covid patients, but we also take care of our other patients who come through our doors with the same love and compassion,” Holley added.
Just Add Ice had help making this special delivery happen. Members of Grace Church in Middleburg Heights dropped the orchids off to the nurses.
The orchid deliveries didn’t stop in Parma. Members of Grace Church also delivered the bright colored plants to police departments in our area and to local homeless shelters.
