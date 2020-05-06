Ohio House approves amendment to bill that would limit Dr. Acton’s authority; Gov. DeWine reacts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio House of Representatives passed an amendment during Wednesday’s session that would limit the authority Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has.
The amendment to Senate Bill 1 passed by Representatives with a 58-37 vote, according to House Republicans.
The bill, if passed into law, would limit any order issued by Dr. Acton to last no more than 14 days:
An extension of longer than two weeks would need to be approved by a joint House and Senate committee.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement about the legislation, saying it’s “the last thing we need” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill, which gained traction after several Republican lawmakers have been critical of Dr. Acton’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Ohio, now goes back to the Senate for consideration.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.