List details how much money each of Ohio’s 610 school districts will lose as part of drastic COVID-19 budget cuts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Office of Budget and Management released a list detailing the preliminary estimates each of the 610 school districts will lose as part of significant funding reductions.
Earlier in the week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the need to slash funding by $775 million, including approximately $300 million to public education for kindergarten through 12th grade.
The list shows that the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will lose roughly $5.6 million while funding to the Columbus City School District will be slashed by more than $9 million; the most in the state.
The reductions amount to an average of approximately $181 per student.
The state agency also releases information regarding how much money colleges and universities will lose, equaling out to more than $76 million in cuts.
