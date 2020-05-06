Ohio’s state unemployment fund will likely run out by end of May, ODJFS directors say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials said the state’s unemployment fund is going to run out by the end of the month.
19 News investigators discovered that will affect every Ohioan, regardless of whether they are currently receiving unemployment benefits.
Kortney Graziano was laid off from three restaurant jobs in March.
Right now, she and thousands of others are still waiting on weeks of back-pay from the unemployment office.
“This money is very, very necessary to us,” she said.
ODJFS Assistant Director Bruce Madson says the state's fund is about to dry up.
When that happens, the state will have to borrow money from the federal government in order to continue paying out benefits.
Over time, Ohio could end up paying millions of dollars in interest on that loan.
In order to generate the money to pay interest, Madson says the state will likely raise employer taxes.
“They have to recover these funds in one matter or another and in turn it will affect everyone,” he said.
He’s saying since it will cost employers more to run their business, and that’s going to cost people more to buy their goods or services.
For those currently receiving unemployment, Madson says benefits won’t immediately be affected.
“The amount of benefits that are paid is an issue of state legislation,” he said. “We have no authority as an administrative agency to do reduction of benefits.”
State lawmakers would have to pass legislation before any decrease in benefits would happen. But, it’s something Madson sees coming down the road.
“We can’t continue the way that we have been,” Madson said. “The benefit reduction is not a requirement it is just a possibility that is up to the state legislature to determine.”
While concerning for many, people still waiting like Graziano are focused on the immediate. She wants to see something in her account soon.
“It doesn’t matter how much unemployment we get as long was we have something that is coming in until we can get back to our regular lives,” she said.
Our investigative team reached out to several state representatives and senators about whether they want to see a decrease in benefits given out.
We’ve received a few replies so far.
Senator Sandra Williams said, “Ohioans are suffering. COVID-19, which is a health care crisis, has created an economic crisis for many Ohioans. People are strapped for funds, many cannot work, and need unemployment benefits to get through this. At this time, I have no plans to introduce or support any legislation that would reduce unemployment benefits for Ohioans.”
Representative Grendell said, “We have to work with the governor on this, but this is another reason why we need to reopen business and get Ohioans back to work."
Representative Jeff Crossman said over the phone that he believes it would be a mistake to decrease benefits going out to unemployed Ohioans right now.
Representative Rose Sweeny said, "“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many of the shortcomings of Ohio’s unemployment compensation system, which so many working families are relying on to make ends meet. The phone lines are jammed, the website crashes, and my office has helped dozens of my constituents get through to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. I would firmly oppose any legislation to slash unemployment compensation, especially at a time when Ohioans need it the most. The State will need to borrow money from the Federal Government to pay out more than a million claims regardless of any short-sighted legislative action to reduce compensation, which so many struggle to qualify for in the first place.”
Representative John Rodgers said over the phone that he has not heard anyone suggest any changes to the benefits being given out. He believes the current setup is appropriate.
We will follow up if we learn anyone is preparing to make a move to decrease benefits.
