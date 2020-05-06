Ohio’s state unemployment fund will likely run out by end of May, ODJFS directors say

Representative Rose Sweeny said, "“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many of the shortcomings of Ohio’s unemployment compensation system, which so many working families are relying on to make ends meet. The phone lines are jammed, the website crashes, and my office has helped dozens of my constituents get through to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. I would firmly oppose any legislation to slash unemployment compensation, especially at a time when Ohioans need it the most. The State will need to borrow money from the Federal Government to pay out more than a million claims regardless of any short-sighted legislative action to reduce compensation, which so many struggle to qualify for in the first place.”