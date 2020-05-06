Protesters from across the state plan to march against Gov. DeWine’s Stay Safe Ohio order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The protests at the state capitol continue over Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to shut down, and now, reopen Ohio’s economy.
Now those rallies are coming to Northeast Ohio.
They’re calling it Rally Around Ohio, and at least two will take place in Lorain and Cuyahoga county.
Robert Gargasz is one of a relatively small number of Ohioans who have demonstrated their displeasure with DeWine’s decision.
“We believe that the governor’s orders are unconstitutional.” says Gargasz.
But, despite calling his orders “extreme,” Gargasz admits the coronavirus pandemic is a concern.
“The virus is real. Yes it is a concern for government. But it hasn’t reached the level to where everybody should be imprisoned in the homes. Imprisoned in their offices. Being told you can’t exit your facilities. Talk to people without mask on and they have panicked the public," he said.
19 News asked Gargasz about the danger these rallies pose, the protesters wearing no masks and following no social distancing guidelines, and about the concern of their fellow citizens.
Gargasz says, “Obviously, we’re not asking for anybody that’s in a compromising position to come out and join the rally. Yes, you should take care of your elderly parents and people that are subject to this virus. We need to do what we can to protect them.”
The issue of guns at various protests were also discussed, with 2nd amendment rights in play.
Chief Richard Bosley with Avon Police says it is a concern anytime guns are at these types of events.
“Logically, those are always going to be more contentious for us, being more cautious around them, because whenever there’s more firearms, a bigger chance of a mistake happening.” he said.
