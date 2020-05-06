Radio personality and Lorain County gospel singer passes away from Covid-19

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Clarence Ballard had many talents.
He was a gospel singer and a radio personality from Lorain.
He passed away at the age of 80, but his son Mark Ballard said he leaves behind a legacy that Covid-19 won’t be able to erase.
“It’s been horrible, anyone who knows my dad knows he was the life of the party. He was always the shining light in any room he went into,” said Mark.
Ballard's life was about making things happen despite all the odds against him.
“He worked in the fields, he migrated to the North and became part of the whole industrial boom, working at a plant and coming to Ohio with nothing but the clothes on his back. He’s amassed a lot of things," said Mark.
Like any family, the Ballards had hope that their father would survive.
But even after their tragic loss they remain positive because of the outpouring of support from the community.
Mark told 19 News that Ballard will be remembered as a man with a big heart who was everyone’s father.
