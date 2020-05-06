Reports: Indians hoping to start ‘Spring Training 2.0’ on June 10 with eyes on July 1 for Opening Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fans may finally have a date to countdown to when the Indians can be back in action after the coronavirus crisis put the season on hold, according to reports.
Talkin’ Baseball reporter Trevor Plouffe tweeted out on Monday that MLB’s Spring Training will resume on June 10 with eyes on July 1 as the rescheduled Opening Day for teams playing in their own ballparks.
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, officials from just one team so far gave their players a “mark in the sand” on Tuesday that Opening Day will be on June 1.
That team is the Cleveland Indians.
According to Rosenthal’s report, the Indians front office shared the news about the penciled-in dates for Opening Day and "Spring Training 2.0 with the team over a Zoom call with 70 members of the organization.
Rosenthal also mentioned that the dates could change, but the Indians organization wanted the players to be prepared.
However, the MLB has not confirmed plans for starting Spring Training back up or when Opening Day will be rescheduled.
As for what Spring Traning and Opening Day will look like once it is able to happen, that’s unknown as well.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the MLB was considering eliminating the American League and National League in favor of three geographically-based divisions.
Furthermore, Nightengale said those divisions may start the season playing in MLB ballparks in hubs, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas.
Again, the MLB has not confirmed plans for how the season will safely start for players, let alone fans who want to watch the game from the stands.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.