RTA adds protective barriers on buses to separate drivers from passengers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is putting up clear, vinyl barriers on buses to help prevent the spread of the illness.
“This barrier will serve to protect both operators and customers from any transfer of droplets, and offers an added layer of protection for everyone while on board,” said RTA Chief Operating Officer, Floun’say Caver.
“We were able to quickly purchase a high-quality vinyl covering, similar to what is used on boats or on rear windshields on convertibles or Jeeps,” Caver said. “Because it is a compressed vinyl, visibility is very good and sun glare is not an issue for the driver.”
About 200 buses -- roughly half the fleet -- have been outfitted with the barrier so far, with install on the rest of the vehicles expected by next week.
The RTA said ridership has been down about 60 to 65 percent since Ohio’s stay-at-home order went into effect. The agency is encouraging people to only ride for essential purposes, such as for work and for medical or grocery needs.
“I have to depend on public transportation to get work, bills have to get paid. It’s either lose a job or get on the bus and get to work,” said Angel Hernandez.
He told 19 News he doesn’t feel uncomfortable or afraid of riding the bus, given the protective measures now in place.
Ulysses Roberson agreed.
“They’re doing a pretty good job [of] keeping the bus clean,” Roberson said. “I see a lot of passengers wearing masks and trying to keep distance."
In March, the RTA began thorough daily cleanings of its vehicles, and in April they added UV cleaning to high volume areas.
