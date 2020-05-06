Scotts: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $252.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $4.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.50 per share.
The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.
Scotts expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share.
Scotts shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.
_____
