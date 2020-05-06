142 Summit County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said there are now 60 Summit County residents who have died from COVID-19.
There are a total of 744 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, according to Summit County Public Health.
Out of those patients, 160 of them are healthcare workers and 234 live in long term care facilities, said health officials.
And, there are currently 142 people hospitalized in Summit County.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
