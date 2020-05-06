Summit County Sheriff detectives find 19 stolen dirt bikes and ATV’s

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff detectives executed multiple search warrants at several homes on May 5 and recovered stolen dirt bikes and ATV’s.
Detectives said they served the search warrants at a home on 14th Street in Barberton, Iona Avenue and McGowan Street in Akron and Congress Lake Road in Brimfield Township.
Portage County deputies assisted with the search warrant in Brimfield Township.
19 stolen dirt bikes and ATV’s were recovered, along with various parts, said detectives.
Charges are pending for several suspects.
