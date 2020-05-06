Tuscarawas County Sheriff warns residents of common sweepstakes scam

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tuscarawas County Sheriff is again warning residents about a common sweepstakes or lottery scam.
Sheriff Orvis Campbell said a resident recently received a letter in the mail claiming they won some sort of lottery.
Campbell said the letter came with a bogus check the resident was supposed to deposit for taxes, etc. and then mail the amount back to claim their prize money.
This resident was not fooled and mailed the check and the letter to the sheriff’s office.
However, Campbell said sometimes financial institutions will cash the check, but then the check is rejected days later and your financial institution can hold you responsible for the amount.
