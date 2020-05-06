Twilight at the Zoo canceled due to coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Zoological Society confirmed Twighlight at the Zoo has been canceled due to the Ohio Department of Public Health’s social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was supposed to take place on Aug. 7 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Twilight at the Zoo is the Cleveland Zoological Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year that historically draws more than 7,000 guests to celebrate the city’s dynamic music scene while raising money to support the zoo.
“We want to thank all of our sponsors, musicians and guests who support this fundraising event each year. We will miss you this August, and hope to celebrate again in 2021,” the Cleveland Zoological Society said.
