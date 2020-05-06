US Postal Service employee at Bedford facility tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Postal Service says an employee at a Northeast Ohio mail facility recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, the employee is based out of the Bedford facility.
The U.S. Postal Service provided a statement to 19 News regarding the coronavirus case:
The U.S. Postal Service cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when saying it may be possible for COVID-19 to be picked up by an individual when touching surfaces, including mail, but it’s not thought to be the primary method of spreading.
The Ohio Department of Health said there are at least 21,576 cases of COVID-19 reported statewide.
